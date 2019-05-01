Dare To Dream: Guy Performs A Parkour 25 Stair Front Flip

This is a video of Australian traceur (parkour-er) Dominic Di Tommaso performing a 25 stair front flip in Sydney. Unfortunately for him, he super-sprains his ankle in the process, which I'm fairly certain I could actually hear in the video. His poor feet and ankles and legs, they must hate him. What are you doing to us bro?! I remember the most recent time I sprained my ankle, I was racing across a field to catch a butterfly football and stepped in a hole just big enough for my foot to slide into, but not come out of. I thought I'd ripped my entire leg right out of the socket. Thankfully it was just my ankle, which ballooned up to the size of a softball and bruised like you wouldn't believe. Except you can believe, because I took this pic about a week later. "Holy shit, GW." Don't worry, my penis was fine, although I did smush it with the ends of my crutches a few times going up stairs.

Keep going for an Instagram video of the feat, as well as a Youtube video that should start at 6:39, and includes the aftermath and hospital visit.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees it doesn't count if you don't make it to your next trick.