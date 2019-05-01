Dare To Dream: Guy Performs A Parkour 25 Stair Front Flip

May 1, 2019

This is a video of Australian traceur (parkour-er) Dominic Di Tommaso performing a 25 stair front flip in Sydney. Unfortunately for him, he super-sprains his ankle in the process, which I'm fairly certain I could actually hear in the video. His poor feet and ankles and legs, they must hate him. What are you doing to us bro?! I remember the most recent time I sprained my ankle, I was racing across a field to catch a butterfly football and stepped in a hole just big enough for my foot to slide into, but not come out of. I thought I'd ripped my entire leg right out of the socket. Thankfully it was just my ankle, which ballooned up to the size of a softball and bruised like you wouldn't believe. Except you can believe, because I took this pic about a week later. "Holy shit, GW." Don't worry, my penis was fine, although I did smush it with the ends of my crutches a few times going up stairs.

Keep going for an Instagram video of the feat, as well as a Youtube video that should start at 6:39, and includes the aftermath and hospital visit.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees it doesn't count if you don't make it to your next trick.

  • KingCraigers

    Be honest, who DIDN'T see him breaking something?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Can someone explain to Australians how stairs work?

  • m1k4

    It's not in Sydney, it's the famous "Lyon 25" at la Cité internationale in Lyon

  • Wooder

    If he had just worn the pumps that day then he would be fine.

  • Bling Nye

    "Don't worry, my penis was fine, although I did smush it with the end of my crutches a couple times." Should've tied it around your waist. Doubles as a belt that way, plus it beats getting all hot and sweaty from having it hanging around your neck.

  • Geekologie

    hindsight is 20/20

  • Bling Nye

    Fun fact, a hind, or female deer, is estimated to have sight that's about 20/100.

    Hind sight is 20/100.

  • Kaizer Chief

    I can swear I recognise that flight of stairs from a skateboarding video.

  • Bling Nye
  • The_Wretched

    Impressive!

    Can we see how many times he failed?

  • Bling Nye

    Arguably he failed this one in that he wrecked his ankle and ended up in a boot and on crutches. But I guess success is that he didn't die?

  • Closet Nerd

    NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPE

