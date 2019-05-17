Damn: F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Into Warehouse

May 17, 2019

jet-crash-into-warehouse.jpg

This is a video news report showing some not very great footage of a US Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet crashing into a warehouse near the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. Apparently the pilot ejected following hydraulic problems that caused him to lose control of the plane. Thankfully (and amazingly), there were no serious injuries in the crash, although a dozen warehouse workers were treated for minor cuts as a result of falling debris. Now, according to the internet the value of an F-16 is estimated to be between $25 and 30-million dollars, so that was an expensive crash. Maybe not as expensive as me crashing into a parked car on one of those electric scooters that are everywhere, but my life is priceless. "Your mom tried to bet you on a turtle race." I meant to me -- my life is priceless to me.

Keep going for the video news report, as well as a better video of the damage from inside the warehouse from a worker there.

  • jimmycleaver

    Must of been the same idiot pilot that drew the sky penis.

  • Chaz Gomez

    No video?

  • Ollie Williams

    Jet fuel can't melt steel warehouses.

  • Douchy McDouche

    It was an inside job!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well it started outside. But then... you know...

  • Fritz

    where is it?

  • Douchy McDouche

    It's in plane sight.

  • The_Wretched

    under the rubble

