Cooooool: Hot Wheels Cars Play A Tune On Xylophone Keys Dangling Above Their Tracks

Note: gif has no sound no matter how loud you turn up your speakers.

This is a video of a bunch of white 1974 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels cars playing a little song on the xylophone keys hung over their tracks (computer edited, there were a total of 374 notes but the whole thing was not played in a single take). Some people are so clever. Unfortunately I'm not one of them, which is why I'm having a little trouble escaping this bathroom stall. "Use the latch." I tried -- my penis couldn't reach it. "Maybe don't use your penis?" WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER, everyone pulls their own weight.

Keep going for the video.

