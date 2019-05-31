Cooooool: Hot Wheels Cars Play A Tune On Xylophone Keys Dangling Above Their Tracks

May 31, 2019

Note: gif has no sound no matter how loud you turn up your speakers.

This is a video of a bunch of white 1974 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels cars playing a little song on the xylophone keys hung over their tracks (computer edited, there were a total of 374 notes but the whole thing was not played in a single take). Some people are so clever. Unfortunately I'm not one of them, which is why I'm having a little trouble escaping this bathroom stall. "Use the latch." I tried -- my penis couldn't reach it. "Maybe don't use your penis?" WE'RE IN THIS TOGETHER, everyone pulls their own weight.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who agrees that was clearly not 'Mustang Sally,' and that's a shame.

IKEA Recreates The Simpsons, Stranger Things, And Friends Living Rooms With Their Furniture

Previous Story

Yikes: Shark Circles Woman Swimming At Panama City Beach

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Hmm. If it's made of metal is it still really a xylophone?

  • GeneralDisorder

    That wasn't annoying at all.

  • sizzlepants

    I just got done watching about 30 minutes of Lightning Bolt (the band) videos. This was refreshing.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all you wanna do is ride around sally ride sally ride, cars, everybody needs a hobby, instruments, mustang, neato, so that's what that looks and sounds like, sure why not, toys, video, vroom vroom, we're getting the band back together
Previous Post
Next Post