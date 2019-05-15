Coooool: Korean Cafe Designed To Look Like A 2-D Black And White Pen Drawing

These are a handful of photos and a couple videos of Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 in Seoul. It was designed to look like a 2-D black and white pen drawing. They really did a fantastic job -- so whimsical. And you know how I feel about whimsy. "Way better than flimsy." Infinitely. But do you know what's even better than whimsy? Whimskey. "You mean whiskey." Not when you've already had as much as I have. GUUR! "Did you just throw up in your mouth a little?" More than a little.

Keep going for some more shots and the videos (hit right on the Instagram embed for that video).

