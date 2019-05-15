Coooool: Korean Cafe Designed To Look Like A 2-D Black And White Pen Drawing

May 15, 2019

These are a handful of photos and a couple videos of Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 in Seoul. It was designed to look like a 2-D black and white pen drawing. They really did a fantastic job -- so whimsical. And you know how I feel about whimsy. "Way better than flimsy." Infinitely. But do you know what's even better than whimsy? Whimskey. "You mean whiskey." Not when you've already had as much as I have. GUUR! "Did you just throw up in your mouth a little?" More than a little.

Keep going for some more shots and the videos (hit right on the Instagram embed for that video).

2d-korean-cafe-2.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-3.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-5.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-6.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-7.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-8.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-9.jpg

2d-korean-cafe-10.jpg

Thanks to carlos w, who agrees if your drinks aren't that good, you gotta have a shtick.

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    That's rad.

  • Douchy McDouche

    A-ha! I see what they did there.

  • Jim Boothe

    Cool World, though....

  • sizzlepants

    This.... this is how you make that joke.

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's an interesting take on it...

  • Wooder

    One part of me just wants to color in the lines....

  • Tigerh8r

    I'm preety sure that's where they filmed this video:

    https://youtu.be/djV11Xbc914

  • Beat me to it... ;-)

  • Tigerh8r

    LOL! You must be old. ;)

  • Closet Nerd
  • Bling Nye

    The snozzberries taste like snozzberries.

