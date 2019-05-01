Cool: Sound Activated Self-Rolling Dice

May 1, 2019

This is a promotional video for $40 Boogie Dice. The dice roll themselves whenever they're sound activated via a clap, finger snap, yell, etc. Plus there's a smartphone app you can use to change the dice's LED color, roll duration, or play some pre-programmed games. They even come with a recharging base so the fun never has to end. Are they perfectly balanced? Probably not. Still, I just bought some and I'm gonna-- "Put them up your ass and clap until the batteries die?" Or I pass out, whichever comes first.

Thanks to Jeff S, who agrees you should combine these things with a Ouija board to terrify your children.

  • The_Wretched

    I wonder what their bias number is.

  • sizzlepants

    Why? Why wouldn't you just use a free dice rolling app on your phone?

  • Bling Nye

    What fits easier into your butt, these dice, or your phone?

  • Doog

    Because some people like picking things up and holding them. I mean you don't really pick these up or hold them so I honestly don't know

  • Douchy McDouche

    When you're too lazy to roll the dice.

  • Juan Sarmiento

    How are these dice not charged towards a specific result? The point of dice is the equal chance for any side to land on. not the side where the battery or the motor are.

  • Eric Ord

    I would think there could be counterweights, not that I'm a scientific supergenius or anything

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS What's to stop you from clapping again if you don't like the roll? NOT THAT I'D DO THAT KIND OF THING, I'M REALLY TRUSTWORTHY

