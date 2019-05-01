Cool: Sound Activated Self-Rolling Dice

This is a promotional video for $40 Boogie Dice. The dice roll themselves whenever they're sound activated via a clap, finger snap, yell, etc. Plus there's a smartphone app you can use to change the dice's LED color, roll duration, or play some pre-programmed games. They even come with a recharging base so the fun never has to end. Are they perfectly balanced? Probably not. Still, I just bought some and I'm gonna-- "Put them up your ass and clap until the batteries die?" Or I pass out, whichever comes first.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeff S, who agrees you should combine these things with a Ouija board to terrify your children.