Cool!: Fan Gets To Play Super Mario Inspired Prize Game On Outfield Wall At Baseball Game, Eventually Bites It

This is a video from a recent Pittsburgh Pirates home game at PNC Park of a fan participating in a life-size Super Mario inspired prize game on the giant LED screen located in the right outfield wall. He seems to do fairly well until he trips and bites the dust. He's *makes umpire signal for out* outta here! "I'm pretty sure two pelvic thrusts isn't the signal for out." *shrug* I don't watch a lot of baseball.

Keep going for the whole video.

We have a new favorite ballpark promotion.



Thank you, @Pirates. pic.twitter.com/AERgsIe2Sn — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 8, 2019

Thanks to my dad (my actual dad), who agrees video games are probably just the thing baseball needs to get the younger generations interested. They should just rename it Fortball.