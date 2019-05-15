Cockpit Transcript Released From Navy Pilots Who Drew A Giant Wiener In The Sky Above Washington

Thanks to a Freedom Of Information Act inquiry finally being used for good, a transcript of the Navy EA-18G Growler jet crew's conversation while drawing a giant penis in the sky above Washington state (links to previous post about the skywiener) has been made available to the public. The real meat of the conversation:



"I could definitely draw one, that would be easy," the pilot boasted. "I could basically draw a figure eight and turn around and come back. I'm gonna go down, grab some speed and hopefully get out of the contrail layer so they're not connected to each other...."

"Balls are going to be a little lopsided," the pilot advised.

"Balls are complete," he reported moments later. "I just gotta navigate a little bit over here for the shaft."

"Which way is the shaft going?" the EWO asked.

"The shaft will go to the left," the pilot answered.

"It's gonna be a wide shaft," the EWO noted.

"I don't wanna make it just like 3 balls," the pilot said.

"Let's do it," the EWO said. "Oh, the head of that penis is going to be thick."