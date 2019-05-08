A Camping Tent With Inflatable Supports That Can Be Pitched In A Minute

May 8, 2019

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the TentTube ($250 - $300 early bird special, $500 retail, also includes pump and four stakes), a 3kg (~6.5-pound) three person camping tent with an inflatable geodesic support structure that can be blown up in one minute. AND broken down in one minute. Me? I've been broken down for years. Life, am I right? "What about it?" It keeps screwing me. "Like it just took a handful of boner pills?" Exactly, and it's convinced if you have an erection lasting over four years you should not consult your doctor and just keep boning away.

Keep going for a shot of a tent pitched in an area for maximum back pain, and a promotional video.

inflatable-tent.jpg

Thanks again to David W, who agrees the bears are going to have a great time popping that in retaliation for what Goldilocks did to them.

  • Tom327Cat

    So, what was the method they had for keeping the tent inflated at night when it cools down and the air pressure inside the tubes drops?

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    i can pitch my tent way faster than a minute

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've never met a tent design that couldn't be assembled by one person.

  • The_Wretched

    Looks great for places without sticks, rocks and racoons.

  • disqus_gjVPA5RZ67

    so there are already "pop-up" tents on the market half price and uses non-inflatable support rods? whats the advantage of this besides pumping it up longer than it takes for pump up tents?

  • Munihausen

    Bigfoot is tearing through this thing with zero problem.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Also works as a shitty bouncy house.

  • Deksam

    They should have put LED lights in the tubes, to justify the price more.

  • Chaz Gomez

    It may be awesome and stronger than the Titanic but all I see and think is... * POP * Tssssssssssssssssssss...

  • Jenness

    I'll take my shock-corded tent that is twice the size with more features for a fraction of that outrageous cost thank-you-very-much.

  • Closet Nerd

    What happens when you get a hole in it? Tent is DONE

  • D3Fd0ck

    Flex tape. Probably will only work if you cut the tent in half first.

  • Kaz Long

    This idea really blows....

