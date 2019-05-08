A Camping Tent With Inflatable Supports That Can Be Pitched In A Minute

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the TentTube ($250 - $300 early bird special, $500 retail, also includes pump and four stakes), a 3kg (~6.5-pound) three person camping tent with an inflatable geodesic support structure that can be blown up in one minute. AND broken down in one minute. Me? I've been broken down for years. Life, am I right? "What about it?" It keeps screwing me. "Like it just took a handful of boner pills?" Exactly, and it's convinced if you have an erection lasting over four years you should not consult your doctor and just keep boning away.

Keep going for a shot of a tent pitched in an area for maximum back pain, and a promotional video.

Thanks again to David W, who agrees the bears are going to have a great time popping that in retaliation for what Goldilocks did to them.