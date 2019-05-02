Burger King Pokes Fun At McDonald's Happy Meals With 'Real Meals'

May 2, 2019

To raise awareness for Mental Health Month this May and poke fun at McDonald's Happy Meals in the process, Burger King is selling limited edition 'Real Meals' (because "No one is happy all the time. And that's OK.") at participating restaurants in Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas, while supplies last. The Real Meals come in Blue, Salty, Yaaas, and DGAF mood varieties, and all come with a Whopper, fries, and a soda. Although, technically, I'm fairly certain every 1,200+ calorie Whopper combo at Burger King qualifies as a DGAF meal.

Keep going for a promo video featuring very real-life moods.

Thanks to Marty L, who agrees BK missed the perfect opportunity to sell hangry meals.

  • Jenness

    Where is the "Eating my Feelings" meal?

  • Munihausen

    Your baby girl needs a father, and you need new overalls.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    watching mcdonalds and burgerking racing to the bottom of humanity to corner the market on pathetic miserable losers is peak 2019

  • Jenness

    Agree 100%

  • jimmycleaver

    Pissed and DGAF in box form.. can't wait for the kids to start pronouncing them in front of their parents.

  • The_Wretched

    If you're having mood issues, a healthy diet can help. That doesn't include fast food.

  • James Mcelroy

    Oh COME ON!

