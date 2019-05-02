Burger King Pokes Fun At McDonald's Happy Meals With 'Real Meals'

To raise awareness for Mental Health Month this May and poke fun at McDonald's Happy Meals in the process, Burger King is selling limited edition 'Real Meals' (because "No one is happy all the time. And that's OK.") at participating restaurants in Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas, while supplies last. The Real Meals come in Blue, Salty, Yaaas, and DGAF mood varieties, and all come with a Whopper, fries, and a soda. Although, technically, I'm fairly certain every 1,200+ calorie Whopper combo at Burger King qualifies as a DGAF meal.

Keep going for a promo video featuring very real-life moods.

