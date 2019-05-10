Bob Ross Caricature Socks With Fuzzy Perm And Happy Little Trees

May 10, 2019

bob-ross-socks-1.jpg

These are the $14.50 officially licensed Bob Ross Fuzzy Hair Women's Crew Socks available from Always Fits. The socks feature some happy little trees as well as a caricature of Bob complete with fuzzy perm, and fit women's shoe sizes 5 - 10. Me? I'm a women's shoe size 14, and they don't even make panties in my size.

Keep going for a couple more product shots.

bob-ross-socks-2.jpg

bob-ross-socks-3.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees this is probably not the most appropriate sock to fill with pennies and wallop an enemy with.

