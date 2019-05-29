Awwww: Traffic Stopped To Let Thousands Of Ducks Cross The Road

This is a video from Sirajganj, Bangladesh of a couple people stopping traffic with nets to allow thousands of ducks to cross from one side of the street to another. Like life's sucker punches, they just keep coming and coming. Which duck was your favorite? I liked the one that's 62nd from the right at 0:11. "Fardin?" You know him?! Maybe we could all get together sometime for some stale bread. "Bread isn't good for ducks." Of course, what was I thinking? Beers it is then.

Keep going for more ducks than you can count.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees you should always stop for wildlife the same way you hope robot cars of the future will stop for you.