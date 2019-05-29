Awwww: Traffic Stopped To Let Thousands Of Ducks Cross The Road

May 29, 2019

This is a video from Sirajganj, Bangladesh of a couple people stopping traffic with nets to allow thousands of ducks to cross from one side of the street to another. Like life's sucker punches, they just keep coming and coming. Which duck was your favorite? I liked the one that's 62nd from the right at 0:11. "Fardin?" You know him?! Maybe we could all get together sometime for some stale bread. "Bread isn't good for ducks." Of course, what was I thinking? Beers it is then.

Keep going for more ducks than you can count.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees you should always stop for wildlife the same way you hope robot cars of the future will stop for you.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Why are there so many of them? What wretched third world hell is this?

  • Bling Nye

    Duckburg, presumably, where life is like a hurricane.

  • Wooder

    Career day at school and you thought they said "you get f%$#ed up all day" and you signed up. Then you learn it was "...ducked up all day".

    Just another mulligan...

  • jimmycleaver

    "Mommy why is the river quacking?"

  • The_Wretched

    Duck-ma-geddon!

  • Bling Nye

    "So Moses and Aaron did even as the LORD had commanded. And he lifted up the staff and struck the water that was in the Nile, in the sight of Pharaoh and in the sight of his servants, and all the water that was in the Nile was turned to ducks." Exodus 7:20 Revised King Bling Version

  • Bling Nye

    It ain't all it's quacked up to be, since somebody's gotta foot the bill and everybody be duckin' the responsibility.

