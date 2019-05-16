Awww: Entire Kids Karate Class Cheers On Struggling Classmate Until He Breaks Board

May 16, 2019

karate-kid.jpg

This is a heartwarming video from a children's karate class of young Ethan, who's having trouble breaking a board with a heel-kick and starts crying he's so upset about it. He doesn't give up though, and with the advice and encouragement of his sensei and the deafening cheers of his fellow karate kids, he finally manages to split it. Man, that must have been a victorious feeling. I'm not sure I've ever felt one of those before. "I bet the instructor helped break it." You turd, I will fight you right now I swear and *wraps hands, dips in glue, then bucketful of jagged soup can lids* I learned from Master Shredder.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ali, who agrees trying hard and believing in yourself is all it takes (but people screaming your name for encouragement certainly doesn't hurt either).

All Aboard!: The Taco Train Taco Holder

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: Tiny Shrek Runs Dog Agility Course

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Lol, that fucking teacher. "SWEEP THE LEG!"

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    anyone else weirded out when they all started chanting PENIS

  • Douchy McDouche

    If you don't chant the "penis penis" mantra at least once a day there's something seriously wrong with you. Weirdo.

  • Corky McButterpants

    All the snowflakes would be “no stop! he's upset...”, but you can't buy the feeling that kid got when he did it.

  • Adibobea9

    It's one reason I want to put my kid in some form of martial arts. They teach you discipline and respect, and apparently hard work. Couple that with great support from equally dedicated teammates and you find success that is gratifying…

  • Douchy McDouche

    They also teach you how to break fake wooden boards. Priceless skill.

  • Bling Nye
  • kust0r
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, breaking things, children, congratulations, heartwarming, hi-ya!, karate, karate kid, kicking things, kids, martial arts, maybe there's some hope for the world after all, now don't go using those heel kicks for bad -- only good okay?, punching and kicking, that board never stood a chance, video, you did it!
Previous Post
Next Post