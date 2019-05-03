Australian Meteorologist Gives Jedi Weather Forecast For May The Fourth

May 3, 2019

star-wars-weather-report.jpg

This is a video of Australian meteorologist Grace Legge performing a Star Wars themed weather report to celebrate May The Fourth, because Australia lives in the future. No word how many Bothans died to bring us this information, but my guess is all of them. I hope knowing the high and low temps for the day was worth it.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees if you're allowed to do it pretending you're a Jedi, do it pretending you're a Jedi.

