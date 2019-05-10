Atlas Humanoid Robot Demonstrating Autonomous Path Planning Across Narrow Terrain

This is a video demonstration of the walk plan algorithm developed by IHMC Robotics for Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot. Some more info while I crouch down behind Atlas and have you push him over my back. He'll never see it coming:

Atlas humanoid robot walking across narrow terrain using autonomous planning. The robot senses the terrain with LIDAR and builds a map of planar regions. A path planning algorithm plans footsteps across the planar regions to a goal location, specified by an operator. The robot is currently about 50% successful over this type of terrain. We plan to increase the rate of success by adding balance using angular momentum and by better considering joint ranges of motion. Narrow terrain is difficult due to the need to do some "cross-over" steps, which are tricky due to limited range of motion in the hip joint, and also due to having a small polygon of support when one foot is directly in front of the other.

So, if you thought a fallen log bridge crossing the creek to your robot apocalypse survival cabin was going to stop the humanoid robots from attacking, you were wrong. Besides, it's not like they aren't going to be parachuting from drone ships anyways. *marks giant red F on cover of apocalypse survival plan* It's like you don't even wanna live.

Keep going for the full video.

