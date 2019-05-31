Arnold Schwarzenegger Lends Voice To Motivational Song 'Pump It Up'

May 31, 2019

arnold-schwarzenegger-motivational-song.jpg

Wow, two Arnold posts in two days -- I should buy some protein powder. This is the music video for 'Pump It Up', a motivational song written by Andreas Gabalier and performed with the help of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold sings the very heady chorus, which is as follows:

Hey I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger, and listen carefully Dig deep and ask yourself, who do you wanna be? Not what but who if you believe, success will come to you Work like hell, trust yourself, and all your dreams come true


Break some rules, not the law, don't be afraid to fail
You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain
I don't wanna hear it can't be done, give always something back
My name is Arnold Schwarzengger, I'LL. BE. BACK.

Oh that's a banger alright. And I like how they rhymed back with back at the end. I used to do that too when I wrote songs in fourth grade. 3/5 personal bests, some torn ligaments, and a hernia.

Keep going for the song and video, which includes some vintage footage from Arnold's bodybuilding days.

Thanks to Colz Mows, for inspiring me to go pump some iron. Or, okay, some gas (you know I love the smell).

Video Of Man Meticulously Restoring Game Boy To Mint Factory Condition

Previous Story

Game Of Thrones 'Cleganebowl' With Lightsabers And Star Wars Music Added

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    So disappointing that his verses didn't consist entirely of his movie one-liners.

  • GeneralDisorder

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

    Pump pump pump me up!

    This song is worse than the worst early rap ever made.

  • Robert A'Beuy

    "I lift things up and put them down."

  • Wooder

    Love Arnold, great guy with great drive...he stops at nothing!
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Bling Nye

    "Pump it up, don't bring it down" ... LOL

    Was this put out by Rebecca Black's producer? It's got the same feel, first thing that popped into my head was "Friday".

