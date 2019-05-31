Arnold Schwarzenegger Lends Voice To Motivational Song 'Pump It Up'

Wow, two Arnold posts in two days -- I should buy some protein powder. This is the music video for 'Pump It Up', a motivational song written by Andreas Gabalier and performed with the help of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold sings the very heady chorus, which is as follows:

Hey I'm Arnold Schwarzenegger, and listen carefully Dig deep and ask yourself, who do you wanna be? Not what but who if you believe, success will come to you Work like hell, trust yourself, and all your dreams come true

Break some rules, not the law, don't be afraid to fail

You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain

I don't wanna hear it can't be done, give always something back

My name is Arnold Schwarzengger, I'LL. BE. BACK.

Oh that's a banger alright. And I like how they rhymed back with back at the end. I used to do that too when I wrote songs in fourth grade. 3/5 personal bests, some torn ligaments, and a hernia.

Keep going for the song and video, which includes some vintage footage from Arnold's bodybuilding days.

Thanks to Colz Mows, for inspiring me to go pump some iron. Or, okay, some gas (you know I love the smell).