Arizona Attorney General Shows Off Nunchuck Skills To Celebrate Their Legalization

May 15, 2019

arizona-nunchucks.jpg

This is a short video of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slapping his nunchucks around to celebrate their removal from the state's list of deadly weapons. For decades, owning a pair of nunchucks was a felony, and you were only allowed to use them if practicing for a martial arts competition. Mark claims he "pulled his old nanchaku out of storage...like riding a bike," although I get the feeling this is a video of a man who secretly never stopped swinging illegal nunchucks around in his basement at night following the ban. Besides, isn't having a pair in storage still owning them? Now I'm not saying I'm clearly the rightful Arizona Attorney General after calling Mark out so eloquently, but as my first order of business I want my face on all the packs of cigarettes. "You're thinking of the US Surgeon General." This job sucks and I want to go home.

Keep going for a rare video of the fifth Ninja Turtle as well as a local news report while I try to learn more about this way of the drag-on.

Thanks to hairless, who ensured me April O'Neil will get to the bottom of this.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Finally people are free to protect themselves with two pieces of wood on a chain.

  • Bling Nye

    And lo, did the mall ninjas rejoice.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Maybe it's just my opinion but it seems to me that even the most adept user of nunchucks look ridiculous while they're using them.

  • Munihausen
  • Megatron Jenkins

    My gods, she is..... Glorious!!!

  • Megatron Jenkins

    That was awesome!!!

  • Wooder

    He looks like a good use of Tax payers money...*heavily sarcastic* he needs to do more of something and its not nunchucks!

  • Kelly

    You seem to be a waste of whatever company you work for spending time that could be spent working rather than posting online.

    I mean its not like people get break time every few hours from work or anything. *Equally as heavily sarcastic.*

    Seriously though. Removing something from a list of deadly weapons that probably doesnt need to be there seems like a worthwhile thing.

  • Wooder

    So many attacks with nunchucks....nope.
    Try guns
    https://www.gunviolencearch...

  • Megatron Jenkins

    If he wants to fight crime, I say he can go for it!!!

