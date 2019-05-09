Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Manual Expected To Fetch Up To $9 Million At Auction

The Apollo 11 lunar landing manual, which made the first trip to the moon and back and "sat right in between Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot 'Buzz' Aldrin as they made the history-creating lunar landing on 20 July 1969" is going up for auction by Christie's, and is estimated to fetch between $7 - $9 million. That's seven million dollars to nine million dollars -- not seven dollars to nine million dollars, just so we're clear. Some more info:

The Timeline Book was placed precisely between the two men as Armstrong uttered his historic first words back to Mission Control after landing: 'Houston, Tranquillity Base here. The Eagle has landed.' Within moments, Aldrin had written Eagle's coordinates in the Sea of Tranquility on page 10 of the book -- the first writing by a human being on a celestial body other than Earth.

The Timeline Book narrates the entire Eagle voyage from inspection, undocking, lunar surface descent and ascent, to the rendezvous with Michael Collins aboard the Command Module in lunar orbit. The book contains nearly 150 annotations and completion checkmarks made in real-time by Aldrin and Armstrong. Traces of what appears to be lunar dust are on the transfer list pages that detail the movement of lunar rock samples and equipment from Eagle to Columbia. No more significant document of space exploration history is ever likely to be created, because future manned missions will be more fully digitised and not leave a comparable human trace.

Apparently the manual is being sold for a private party who had previously purchased it from Buzz Aldrin (damn bro, were you strapped for cash?). Does it belong in a museum? Most definitely. Will it probably be won by some rich turd instead? Very likely. "GW -- are you that rich turd?" Please, we both know the answer to that. "You are only a turd." I am rich only in poor decision making and sadness.

