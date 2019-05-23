Another Day, Another Lunatic Clinging To The Top Of A Moving Car

May 23, 2019

guy-riding-car.jpg

Because what better way to feel the wind between your teeth, this is a video of a man clinging spread-eagle style to the top of a Honda Civic while in traffic. Unfortunately, the video was published without context so I have no clue what the hell is going on here. Is that a meter maid's fluorescent vest? Maybe he jumped on the person's car when they tried to speed away without taking their ticket. Or maybe he's a construction worker who almost (or did) get hit because somebody didn't slow down in a work zone. Or maybe, just MAYBE (and don't forget the simplest answer is often the right one), this man is a sunroof now.

Keep going for the video. And remember that while holding onto a moving vehicle, just like when being in a failing relationship, it's important to know when to let go.

Thanks to Bill T, who agrees you should at least try to stand and surf that trunk.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Uber super economy tariff.

  • Jenness

    LOL the 1st thing I thought too was "Crappiest Uber Poolx Ever"

  • Closet Nerd

    Xanax is a helluva drug

