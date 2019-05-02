An Officially Licensed Yoshi Egg Nightlight

This is the $33 officially licensed USB powered Yoshi Egg Light available for pre-order from Firebox (among other places, do your research and don't blame me if you overpay, I'm just here to make you do a bat-spin then push you in the wrong direction). Why the manufacturer bothered making it an officially licensed product instead of just calling it 'video game dinosaur egg light' is beyond me, but I'm also a shrewd businessman. "Shrewd or prude?" MODEST FACT: I've never even let anyone see my underwear before. "Because you don't wear any?" Hiyo! *performs penis helicopter behind khakis*

Keep going for one more product shot.

Thanks to Allyson S, who informed me she's holding out of Game Of Thrones dragon egg versions.