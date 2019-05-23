Almost Too Big On The Inside: A 64-Ounce TARDIS Coffee Mug

May 23, 2019

64-oz-tardis-mug-1.jpg

Mmmm, 7-layer bars.

This is the 64-ounce Doctor Who TARDIS coffee mug available from ThinkGeek. For reference, that's a half gallon, or my average daily intake of chocolate milk. It weighs a pound empty and costs $25. Although if you really need to slam a half gallon of go-go juice in the morning just to start functioning, I'm fairly certain it's time to turn away from your coffee mug and turn to butt-chugging. It's fast, it's efficient, and it's-- wait, why are you laughing? "Your funnel, it's still..." Dammit, my girlfriend thinks it's hysterical to let me leave the house like this.

Keep going for a shot of the mug with no additional decor.

64-oz-tardis-mug-2.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you don't just take the whole glass coffee carafe back to your desk, are you even pretending to be be working?

