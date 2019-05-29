Almost Six Minutes Of Game Of Thrones' Hound Insulting People

May 29, 2019

hound-insult-supercut.jpg

Above: The Hound unsuccessfully attempts to insult my spirit animal.

Note: Obvious Hound language.

In much more exciting Game Of Thrones news than unscented dragon egg candles, this is an almost six minute supercut of Sandor "The Hound" Clegane insulting people throughout all eight seasons of the show. Following that, I also included an almost four minute supercut of The Hound being decent to people, for yin and yang purposes. It's all about balance, you know? "What is?" Trying to pee doing a handstand. Am I getting any in?! "Not a drop." Damn, in my dreams I'm really great at this.

Keep going for the videos while I crush two blue Gatorades and try again in an hour. Maybe if you just ho-- "I'm not holding anything." Fine, fine.

Thanks to Thomas W, who informed me he never took a fight with his brother as far as the Clegane brothers do at the end of the series.

Officially Licensed Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg Candles

Previous Story

Is That Regulation?: A Glass And Gold Ping Pong Table

Next Story
  • Jenness

    This is valuable work here. Man I loved this character so much. *crushes*

  • The_Wretched

    How have I never noticed his dirty words?

  • Corky McButterpants

    So, he only had 6 minutes of total screen time then?
    Hmm. Thought it was more.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a crash course in insults, balance, characters, game of thrones, getting angry, huge dude, insults, shows, shut your festering gob you tit!, sticks and stones may break my bones but whoa put the sword away you giant of a man, supercut, video, yin and yang
Previous Post
Next Post