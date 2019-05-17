All The Emotions: Girl Witnesses Childbirth For The First Time

This is a video of 15-year old Maya watching her older sister Michelle give birth to her second baby girl. *opens desk drawer, pulls tequila bottle from underneath file folder, takes a slug* Nothing can ever prepare you for that. Some more info:

As delivery approached, one of the delivery nurses tugged her over to the foot of the bed so she could get a full view of the birthing process. She shared so many mixed emotions in a very short time frame! She stated she was in pain as she watched the baby's head coming out. As baby's head emerged, her expression turned to disbelief and shock, then amniotic fluid sprayed everywhere and on everyone. As baby continued to make her way into this world, relief and joy came over her. She tearfully gazed at her sister and new baby niece as love and joy overtook her.

I thought she did incredibly well. And I'm not just saying that because I would have passed out, but I would have passed out. I even passed out watching the childbirth video in 10th grade health class, and I have a scar on the side of my head where I hit the leg of the desk next to mine to prove it. *shrug* I guess at least they weren't teaching that storks bring them.

Keep going for the roller coaster of emotions.

