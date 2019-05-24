All Robotic Band Compressorhead Performs Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

May 24, 2019

This is a video of the all-robotic band Compressorhead (previously) performing Nirvana's classic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'. Personally I bet it smells more like melting wires and leaking motor oil, but what do I know? "Very little." And even that's being generous. Unlike the cook at my favorite burger shack has been recently. "He even knows you like pickles." HE KNOWS I LIKE PICKLES.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees that is not a band you want deciding to stage dive.

