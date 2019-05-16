All Aboard!: The Taco Train Taco Holder

May 16, 2019

taco-train-1.jpg

This is the Taco Train Taco Holder created by Fyve and available on Amazon. A train engine and cargo car combo will set you back $17, with additional cargo cars available for $11 apiece. Each engine has space for two tacos, and each cargo car three tacos, and two compartments for chips and salsa/guacamole/cheese/whatever. Plus, contrary to what I expected, they're actually dishwasher safe. *immediately slams four tacos with ultra-hot sauce, picks up intercom* Attention all passengers: this is the Express Train to Diarrheatown, we'll be making emergency stops at every public restroom between here and my home. Expect delays, and remind me to stay hydrated.

Keep going for a couple more shots including a family having a picnic and imagining the Taco Train that was Photoshopped into the image later is actually there.

taco-train-2.jpg

taco-train-3.jpg

Thanks to Lyndsey P, who knows what I like, and I like tacos. Just drive that sucker full speed straight into my mouth.

  • Colin Lang

    Burgers and Tacos at the same picnic? Who are these monsters?

  • MustacheHam

    Hungry ones apparently.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Load it up with weed and it becomes the Pineapple Express.

  • Ghost Pirates

    Urge to buy intensifying.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I am into this!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I think that's my first Geekologie impulse buy right there.

  • Juvenal Osegueralopez

    looks fun till these bad boys run a train through you...

  • Bling Nye

    Taco 'bout a fun time.

    All aboard the chew chew train!

    CHEW CHEW!

