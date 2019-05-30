Airsoft Player Demonstrates Just How Effective His Camouflage Is

This is a short video of an Airsoft player in a homemade sniper's ghillie suit demonstrating just how effective it is by displaying one of the young nuthatches that has landed on him (the other is sitting on his head). Some more info while I wish more birds liked me. The only attention I ever get is poop on my car, and geese trying to rip off pieces of my ass cheeks:

"We were playing airsoft at Driver Wood Airsoft in Sussex, UK, when this pair of baby nuthatches fledged right above us and flew down. Wearing my hand made camouflage ghillie suit, they settled upon me and stayed with me for nearly an hour. They seemed perfectly at home on me, even letting my friend Rob Szewciw (in his similar ghillie suit) come right up close enough for him to film them on me. Eventually, they decided they were going to fly off, and flew back up into the trees, to their parents, who greeted them with beaks full of caterpillars.

It was amazing to witness them at such close proximity and in such a relaxed way."

How precious. Man, I really love nature. "You mean when viewed on a screen from the comfort of air conditioning." Uh, correct. I didn't think that needed clarification.

Keep going for the video while I spray myself with mosquito repellant and check my privates for ticks just in case.

