Airsoft Player Demonstrates Just How Effective His Camouflage Is

May 30, 2019

impressive-camo.jpg

This is a short video of an Airsoft player in a homemade sniper's ghillie suit demonstrating just how effective it is by displaying one of the young nuthatches that has landed on him (the other is sitting on his head). Some more info while I wish more birds liked me. The only attention I ever get is poop on my car, and geese trying to rip off pieces of my ass cheeks:

"We were playing airsoft at Driver Wood Airsoft in Sussex, UK, when this pair of baby nuthatches fledged right above us and flew down. Wearing my hand made camouflage ghillie suit, they settled upon me and stayed with me for nearly an hour. They seemed perfectly at home on me, even letting my friend Rob Szewciw (in his similar ghillie suit) come right up close enough for him to film them on me. Eventually, they decided they were going to fly off, and flew back up into the trees, to their parents, who greeted them with beaks full of caterpillars.


It was amazing to witness them at such close proximity and in such a relaxed way."

How precious. Man, I really love nature. "You mean when viewed on a screen from the comfort of air conditioning." Uh, correct. I didn't think that needed clarification.

Keep going for the video while I spray myself with mosquito repellant and check my privates for ticks just in case.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees if the birds think you're a tree, you're a tree.

What Have You Done To My Brain?: A Wavy Line Optical Illusion

Previous Story

Impressive Deepfake Of Bill Hader Morphing Into Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Performs Impression Of Him

Next Story
  • WhiteEagle2

    Birb.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Um ok, but birds are not the ones trying to shoot you.

  • GeneralDisorder

    If this is the Airsoft guy I think it is he's a real twat. He plays as a sniper and hides super effectively but then keeps shooting at people who have already called as hit.

  • Bertw192

    I could be wrong, but that looks very similar to a camp robber bird that we have here in the PNW. They will literally land in your bare hand, if you hold it out away from your body. I've done this to impress friends when hiking.

  • Closet Nerd

    Who has the patience to sit there for an hour?!

  • PUNX

    A sniper in a ghillie suit

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: airsoft, animals, birds, blending in, camouflage, hiding in plain sight, impressive, look at me i'm just a bunch of leaves and branches, nature, running around in the woods having a great time, so that's what that looks like, swamp thing is that you?, the great outdoors
Previous Post
Next Post