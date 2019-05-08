A Video Of Entirely AI Generated Whole Body Images

This is a video from Datagrid, who has 'succeeded in generating high-resolution (1024×1024) images of whole-body who don't exist using Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). We use these images as virtual models for advertising and fashion.' Pretty neat, but-- "Where are the nudes?" I swear, I can't take you anywhere. "Don't act like you weren't thinking it." Thinking something and saying it are two entirely different things. "Please don't call my mom." Oh I'm gonna.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees great, now computers are taking our skinny modeling jobs.