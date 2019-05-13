A Selection Of Artificial Intelligence Generated Pokemon

These are a couple handfuls of the AI generated Pokemon created by Michael Friesen using a neural network. You can see a gallery of a ton more of them HERE, and download the pre-trained model he used to make them all HERE. You can read a complete essay explaining how I do that thing I do that drives all women wild HERE. "That link didn't work, GW." Are you surprised?

Thanks to Davey W, who's not convinced Nintendo hasn't been artificial intelligence generating Pokemon since generation V at the absolute latest.