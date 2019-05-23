A Hoodie Version Of Elvis's Iconic 'Aloha Eagle' Jumpsuit

This is the $48 hoodie available from GearHuman that was printed to look like Elvis's classic 'Aloha Eagle' jumpsuit worn on tour in 1973 and 1974. I'm going to buy one. I'm going to buy one, and I'm going to eat all the peanut butter & banana sandwiches while wearing it. Will I also die on the toilet? For the sake of my girlfriend, I hope not.

Keep going for a shot of the back in case you feel like your rear is your better side. Personally, I feel like my rear is my only side.

Thanks to DT, who agrees you're never too old for fake rhinestones.