A Hoodie Version Of Elvis's Iconic 'Aloha Eagle' Jumpsuit

May 23, 2019

elvis-hoodie-1.jpg

This is the $48 hoodie available from GearHuman that was printed to look like Elvis's classic 'Aloha Eagle' jumpsuit worn on tour in 1973 and 1974. I'm going to buy one. I'm going to buy one, and I'm going to eat all the peanut butter & banana sandwiches while wearing it. Will I also die on the toilet? For the sake of my girlfriend, I hope not.

Keep going for a shot of the back in case you feel like your rear is your better side. Personally, I feel like my rear is my only side.

elvis-hoodie-2.jpg

Thanks to DT, who agrees you're never too old for fake rhinestones.

  • Jenness

    I want this and I want to give this as gifts but I'm afraid to find out how much it costs. had to go back and re-read. It's $48 and I think that is worth it. Christmas is SAVED!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't have anyone in my life who's worth $48.

    Edit: retail is showing $79.

  • Douchy McDouche

    So you can look like a badass in front of all your 70 year old bros.

