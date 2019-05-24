A Headless Humanoid Delivery Robot Driven To Your Home By An Autonomous Car

May 24, 2019

"Um, what the hell is that?"
"Just smile and don't look it in the eyes, dear."
"It doesn't even have a head, mom."

This is a video of the result of a recent collaboration between Ford and Agility Robotics (the maker of those legs-only 'Cassie' robots we've seen previously) starring Digit, a new headless humanoid robot that can deliver packages right to your door after being driven there by an autonomous Ford van. I DON'T WANT THEM KNOWING WHERE I LIVE. Also, why does it need to look like a headless person? Why does it need to look like a person at all? There's no way this thing is practical or efficient. Just make it look like a little tank. Or just let the regular delivery person punt it to my front door like a game winning field goal like they normally do. Digit can allegedly carry up to 40-pound boxes with its little nub hands and definitely won't be mistaken for a stripper-gram. Me? I'm constantly being mistaken for a stripper-gram. "You're wearing a neck tie and no shirt." Oh I'm sorry, but *puts hands behind head, dance-thrusts towards wall calendar* is it not casual Friday? "I mean it is, but you wear that every day." Haha, yeah, but it's appropriate today. I mean it's totally not, but it is RELATIVELY.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to K Diddie, who, for three tips in one day, is officially invited to my Labor Day barbecue. "But Monday is Memorial Day." I know that, I'm talking about in September.

  • Jenness

    I don't understand why robot autonomous cars still looks like cars. They don't really need windows or seats. Why not just boxes or bubbles with wheels as empty as they need to be with cameras?

    Also - this sucks and I don't want it. I want people to talk to, humans and not to exist in a box waiting for robots to bring me the basics to survive. Because that is how it will be, school, work, everything online and no one leaving to do anything.

  • Octo

    I don't think they make autonomous vehicles from scratch quite yet, they modify existing cars, hence the regular car look.
    If you're looking forward to the human contact you get from delivery services, it sounds like you're living a lonely life..

  • WhiteEagle2

    nope

  • Ollie Williams

    The future seems like it's going to be both frightening and awesome.

  • Munihausen

    And just how am I supposed to have sex with that thing?

  • Octo

    This is just the robot that will bring the sex robot to your door.
    The Pimpbot, if you will.

  • Munihausen

    Just so long long as it doesn’t cut me.

Read More: autonomous, don't you smash my package!, hmm, iffy, obstacle avoidance, questionable, robot apocalypse, robots, so that's what that looks like, the end nears, the future, the future nears albeit slowly, video, yeah i feel like we've still got a long ways to go before this
