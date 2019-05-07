A Glitch In The Matrix: Programmer's First Attempt At Having Cars Removed From Video Footage Using Machine Learning

May 7, 2019

This is a video of programmer Chris Harris's first attempt at having an artificial intelligence system using neural networks remove cars from some footage he shot (links to his personal page about the project with a lot more info). It's...a work in progress. Kind of like all of us -- as perfect as I think you are, there's always room for improvement. And, in the case of myself, tons of room. Nothing but room actually. I don't have to worry about bumping elbows during my self improvement, I'm like a public restroom without a single urinal in use. "You're definitely like a public restroom." *winks* Because you know you can call me for a good time? "Plus you've got shi--" JUST CALL ME ALREADY, I'll hook you up.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees now he should try to remove everything BUT the cars.

  • Roark

    reminds me of the show Fringe when the parallel universes started to merge into itself - rendering one universe nonexistent

  • Douchy McDouche

    VR LSD Simulator coming soon!

  • Eric Ord

    Very much like my enemies trying to remove their negative self esteem after watching me do my thing

  • GeneralDisorder

    Well well well... I have a new fetish now...

  • Doog

    I feel like I can do better with Microsoft Paint.

  • sizzlepants

    Sure you could. But you would also have to do it a single frame at a time.

    This is actually quite impressive all things considered.

    However calling it "Towards a better reality: Removing cars from our roads with AI" is super dumb. Especially when the 'removal' is just tricking your vision and lining yourself up to get run over.

  • Doog

    I was definitely joking. Machine learning and Microsoft Paint aren't in anyway comparable.

    This honestly could be easily used maliciously if it was (obviously better) and integrated into a live AR system without the knowledge of the end user. Imagine hitting/getting hit by a vehicle that you literally never saw.

    Obviously, this wouldn't currently fool anyone, but it's in its early stages as is AR in general.

