A Conceptual Infinity Gauntlet Meat Tenderizer

This is the Infinity Gauntlet meat tenderizer (with internal silicone grip) imagined by the folks at Firebox. Unfortunately for those of you with your credit cards already propped up between the keys of your keyboard, fantasizing about all the meat you're gonna beat with this thing, as of the time of this writing it isn't a real product. Although they mention if enough people say they want one (click on the 'add to basket' button), they'll look into the feasibility of manufacturing them. Ooooooor I could just start bootlegging them the same way I have been my Lightning Bro Hammer meat tenderizers.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees the tenderizer should really be on the bottom of the hand for max pounding.