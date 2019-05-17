70-Year Old Florida Man Stands Through Sunroof And Spreads His Wings While Cruising Down Interstate

This is a short video of 70-year old Florida Man (I had no idea Florida Man could even survive that long) Leonard Olsen Jr. hanging out the sunroof of his Cadillac while cruising down Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County like he's the bride-to-be in a limo during a bachelorette party. He was eventually arrested for the behavior, but claimed it was safe because "the car drives itself and has a gigantic computer in it." And why was he doing this in the first place? Oh, you know, because he "thought it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute." Granted I'm pretty sure that's an even better way to meet God, but whatever. Could things get weirder? Let's see, according to Florida Highway Patrolman:

"Mr. Olsen stated that he wanted to turn himself in to an 'official' and asked if he could turn himself in to me. When asked 'why do you want to do that?' Mr. Olsen stated 'My wife treats me like a servant and she's the mistress and I'm tired of this s---,'" the report reads.

Olsen later told Binet that he would rather be sent to jail than to return home.

Well that was a twist. Are you taking notes, M. Night Shyamalan? Florida Man knows how to flip the script. Of course I'm not convinced he was actually praising God or tired of the way his wife treats him, I think he just wanted to feel like Rose in Titanic but was too Florida Man to admit it. Remember, *packing Sherlock pipe with pencil shavings* the simplest answer is often the correct one.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees he probably just wanted to feel like Rose in Titanic but refuses to admit it.