20th Century Fox Releases Six Separate Alien Shorts Online To Celebrate Franchise's 40th Anniversary

These are six different very high production value Alien shorts (Alien: Night Shift, written & directed by Aidan Brezonick, Alien: Ore, written & directed by the Spear Sisters, Alien: Containment, written & directed by Chris Reading, Alien: Harvest, directed by Benjamin Howdeshell, Alien: Alone, written & directed by Noah Miller, and Alien: Specimen, directed by Kelsey Taylor. Missing: Alien: Space Boners, written & directed by yours truly) released by 20th Century Fox to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. I'm pretty sure the traditional 40th anniversary gift is actually ruby, but whatever. So yeah, I embedded all six shorts from Youtube below, so watch them if Alien is your cup of tea. Truthfully, as of this writing I haven't watched any of them since they're all like ten minutes apiece and it's Friday and I'm trying to get out of here because it's happy hour and they don't call it that because it lasts all night.

Keep going for the videos while I try to ninja my way to the stairwell.

Thanks to Tank, who prefers the friendly aliens with the googly eyes.