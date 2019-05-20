20th Century Fox Releases Six Separate Alien Shorts Online To Celebrate Franchise's 40th Anniversary

May 3, 2019

alien-short-films.jpg

These are six different very high production value Alien shorts (Alien: Night Shift, written & directed by Aidan Brezonick, Alien: Ore, written & directed by the Spear Sisters, Alien: Containment, written & directed by Chris Reading, Alien: Harvest, directed by Benjamin Howdeshell, Alien: Alone, written & directed by Noah Miller, and Alien: Specimen, directed by Kelsey Taylor. Missing: Alien: Space Boners, written & directed by yours truly) released by 20th Century Fox to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. I'm pretty sure the traditional 40th anniversary gift is actually ruby, but whatever. So yeah, I embedded all six shorts from Youtube below, so watch them if Alien is your cup of tea. Truthfully, as of this writing I haven't watched any of them since they're all like ten minutes apiece and it's Friday and I'm trying to get out of here because it's happy hour and they don't call it that because it lasts all night.

Keep going for the videos while I try to ninja my way to the stairwell.

Thanks to Tank, who prefers the friendly aliens with the googly eyes.

Disappearing Rubik's Cube Magic Trick

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Pam

    After five yrs I chosen to leave my previous job which transformed my everyday life... I commenced doing a task on the net, for an enterprise I found out online, for a few hrs daily, and I acquire much more than I managed to do on my old job... Previous payment I got was Nine thousand bucks... Superb point about this is the fact that I get more time for my family. Try it out, what it's all about... https://devs.rest/aXf

  • Douchy McDouche

    If there's anything I learned from these shorts is that Weyland-Yutani Corporation is run by Satan himself.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: alien, aliens, anniversary, celebrating things, congrats happy 40th!, different strokes for different folks, franchise, high production value, intense, movies, short films, video, watching long videos at work, watching things
Previous Post