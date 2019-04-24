'You Can't Take My Door', A Song Written By A Neural Network Trained On Country Hits

April 24, 2019

This is 'You Can't Take My Door', a country song written by a neural network that "was trained on all of country's greatest hits." The song was then edited, arranged and performed by humans, and this is the result (the music video was made entirely by a human). Is it a banger? Well it's no 'Truck Dog Beer Jean Boots' or 'Whiskey Bar Woman Fishin' Hole,' but I guess not all neural networks have what it takes to write Country Song Of The Millennium.

Keep going for the music video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees Johnny Cash probably isn't going to cover this one, for obvious reasons.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    So is the AI having a stroke or something? Does anybody else smell toast?

  • Tigerh8r

    WTF? Couldn't I just use a random word generator, and if it's edited, arranged, and performed by humans, wouldn't I get pretty much the same thing?

  • The_Wretched

    AI singing sounds pretty human.

    Also, about par for every country song ever.

  • Bling Nye

    Written by AI but edited, arranged and performed by humans.

  • tyr2180

    if this came on the radio in the car while on channel seek, I don't think I would be able to tell it wasn't the product of a dozen highly paid 'producers' and a celebrity 'musician'.

  • sizzlepants

    I don't think you've actually listened to the radio since at least the 80s if you think this sounds like any sort of modern 'product' as you call it.

  • member57

    I would disagree. Most music is absolute crap, especially what would be considered popular music.

  • Doog

    Makes as much sense as any country song I've listened to before

  • Frédéric Purenne

    For a less painful experience, just read the lyrics on mute. They are hilarious!

  • Douchy McDouche

    And turn on closed captioning.

