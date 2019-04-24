'You Can't Take My Door', A Song Written By A Neural Network Trained On Country Hits

This is 'You Can't Take My Door', a country song written by a neural network that "was trained on all of country's greatest hits." The song was then edited, arranged and performed by humans, and this is the result (the music video was made entirely by a human). Is it a banger? Well it's no 'Truck Dog Beer Jean Boots' or 'Whiskey Bar Woman Fishin' Hole,' but I guess not all neural networks have what it takes to write Country Song Of The Millennium.

Keep going for the music video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees Johnny Cash probably isn't going to cover this one, for obvious reasons.