Wrestlemania Tailgater Performs Leg Drop Onto Opponent On Folding Table

April 11, 2019

wrestlemania-tailgate.jpg

Because "Aw shit boy, I bet we could do that!" this is is a video from a recent Wrestlemania tailgate in which two fans attempt to commemorate the event not with t-shirts from the merch table, but with a trip to the hospital via a leg drop from the top of a car. Surprisingly, everything actually goes according to plan and neither one of these men died (although I did think those convulsions were real at first). So, if you had to choose -- would you have rather been the guy giving or receiving the leg drog? Honestly I think I would have rather received, because I'm not sure how I feel about jumping off the top of a car onto my back like that. 4/5 empty beers, drink up these things are like $8 apiece inside!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees corn hole and beer pong are just fine, thank you.

  • The_Wretched

    hmmm, corn-hole-beer-pong

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    the more wrestling fans that remove themselves from the gene pool the better

  • sizzlepants

    100% to be the receiver on this stunt. I'm amazed top guy managed to keep his head off the ground. Guessing bottom guy's struggle to stand is more due to alcohol than the impact.

  • Bling Nye

    I'd rather be the one giving it, so LET'S
    GET
    REAAAAAAAADDDYYY
    TOOOOOO RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
    RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRUUUUU
    UUUUUMMMMM
    MMMMBBBBBBLLLL
    LLLEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111!!!!!!!1!!!!!1!!!!!!!

  • FearlessFarris

    0% surprised to see that the guy is wearing Islanders gear.

