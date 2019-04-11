Wrestlemania Tailgater Performs Leg Drop Onto Opponent On Folding Table

Because "Aw shit boy, I bet we could do that!" this is is a video from a recent Wrestlemania tailgate in which two fans attempt to commemorate the event not with t-shirts from the merch table, but with a trip to the hospital via a leg drop from the top of a car. Surprisingly, everything actually goes according to plan and neither one of these men died (although I did think those convulsions were real at first). So, if you had to choose -- would you have rather been the guy giving or receiving the leg drog? Honestly I think I would have rather received, because I'm not sure how I feel about jumping off the top of a car onto my back like that. 4/5 empty beers, drink up these things are like $8 apiece inside!

Currently tailgating for Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/hed9t4tJPd — King Cersei (@DeionHD) April 7, 2019

