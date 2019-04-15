World's Largest Plane Has First Successful Test Flight

The Stratolaunch, the world's largest plane by wingspan (385-feet -- 25 feet longer than a football field, including end zones) and the largest all-composite aircraft ever built, just had its first successful test flight, taking off from the Mojave Air & Space Port and cruising around for two and a half hours before touching back down. The Stratolaunch was designed to carry a rocket payload between its dual fuselages and serve as a mobile launch platform for blasting those things off into space. God willing, they'll let me tie myself to a wing wearing a jetpack for a modest fee.

Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by Paul G. Allen, today successfully completed the first flight of the world's largest all-composite aircraft, the Stratolaunch. With a dual fuselage design and wingspan greater than the length of an American football field, the Stratolaunch aircraft took flight at 0658 PDT from the Mojave Air & Space Port...The Stratolaunch aircraft is a mobile launch platform that will enable airline-style access to space that is convenient, affordable and routine. The reinforced center wing can support multiple launch vehicles, weighing up to a total of 500,000 pounds.

Man, I was really hoping affordable space flight would be a reality before I'm too dead to get to enjoy it, but I'm not convinced I'm going to make it. Don't get me wrong -- this is certainly a step in the right direction, but you should see the way my doctor just sadly shakes his head whenever I'm in for a checkup.

Keep going for two videos, a shorter one and a longer one.

