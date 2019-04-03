Work Smarter, Not Harder: Man Casually Eats Grapes Attached To Oscillating Fan

This is a video of a man casually eating a bunch of grapes that are attached via stick to an oscillating fan. You know, I've always dreamed of being fanned by a beautiful woman while another one feed me grapes. Or not so beautiful ones. Or dudes. These grapes getting constantly blown with dust aside, it's a pretty clever idea, and I imagine it would also work equally well with a number of other foods too *scrubbing carpet* just not chili cheese dogs.

Keep going for the whole video, but it's just more of this.

Thanks to Davey W, for reminding you all not to feed your dogs grapes, they're poisonous to them.