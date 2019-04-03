White-Tail Sea Eagle Catches Thrown Fish In Its Talons

This is a video of a fisherman tossing a piece of fish into the air and watching a white-tail sea eagle prove its talon-eye coordination by swooping down and snatching it in its talons. And speaking of talons *flashes fingernails* "Gross GW, cut those things." Not until one breaks first. Also did these guys not see all the 'PLEASE DON'T FEED THE ANIMALS' signs posted? I mean neither did I, but I'm sure they're there. Zoom and enhance! *smacks computer* I said zoom and enhance! Man, CSI is a lie. Lots of lies being uncovered on Geekologie today.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Davey W, who informed me he can do the same thing with thrown McNuggets.