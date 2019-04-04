What The Hell, Donald?: A Duck Laying On Its Back At The Zoo

April 4, 2019

duck-on-back.jpg

These are two videos of a duck who's clearly forgotten how to duck just chilling on its back at a zoo. It is okay though, right? Like he's just weird and not sick or anything I hope. Do we have a duck expert here that can chime in and put my worries to rest so I can sleep tonight? Sleep is already hard enough to find without having to stress about sick ducks. "Nightmares, GW?" I wish, my girlfriend's twitchy leg is back. I'm always like two seconds from falling asleep and BAM! -- I'm on the floor with the glass of water from my nightstand.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees somebody should put a little TV remote and bowl of popcorn on its belly to complete the look.

Mother Nature Demands A Sacrifice: Lumberjack Takes Log To The Crotch Cutting Down A Tree

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Shredder Cheese Shredder

Next Story
  • @reallyrealDonald

    I can't speak for this individual duck, but if you want to stress and lose sleep over ducks Drakes are brutal gang rapists! It's true. Google it.

  • Tigerh8r

    That's not a Drake, but you are correct.

  • Jenness

    I'm not sure why that is so stinking adorable, but it's just so stinking adorable

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's because ducks are the rapiest birds on the planet, I imagine.

  • penny

    A vacation to the most amazing destinations in the world with your family and friends and a beautiful house you aspire to to buy. Is your current job truly capable of fulfilling your ambitions? In case your answer is no then it truly is time for you to switch. We bring to you a web based job which is basically as simple as being on any search engine like google or doing copy paste job. It does not require any technical knowledge and it does not require anything to sell. It is certainly not like any cons that promises to make you "rich over night" and then ended up being pyramid schemes or stuff where you have to sell to your friends and family. You can easily start and you will receive the instruction guide within few weeks. You can make around $20,000-$30,000 per month. You are able to enjoy some more time with my spouse and children and can go out for remarkable getaways. This job gives you opportunity to be own own boss and can work from anywhere in the world. Do not wait for too long, Go and take a look this amazing online job opportunity.>>>>>>>>>>>> DON’T MISS

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: admittedly that does look comfortable, animals, birds, chilling, dare to be different, don't mind me, having a great time, nonconformists, what are you looking at?, what the hell are you doing you get up and start ducking right now you're embarrassing us
Previous Post
Next Post