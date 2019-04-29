What The Hell Did I Just Watch?: True Detective Pikachu, A True Detective x Detective Pikachu Fan Mashup

April 29, 2019

This is True Detective Pikachu, a surprisingly high production value fan-made mashup of True Detective and Detective Pikachu. It was every bit as unsettling as the gif would have you believe, mostly thanks to that unholy Pikachu mask. And that Pokemon stripper. What Pokemon was that supposed to be anyways? Asking for a friend. "Are you sure you're not--" HIS NAME IS TYLER. 3/5 eyedroppers of bleach applied daily.

Thanks to Geoff, who agrees the opening credits of the first True Detective are some of the best every made, and I watch them so often on Youtube my girlfriend hates it now.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Those Officer Jennys are hot! That Misty though... She looks like my type. Maybe not quite fat enough.

    Oddly appropriate that someone playing Misty in a Pokemon parody has last name Ball though. I mean... Ash should also have a pokemon pun last name. But you gotta piss with the cock you got.

  • The_Wretched

    James's voice was spot on. Would watch.

  • Douchy McDouche

    A 3 minute parody trailer? Ain't nobody got time for that!

  • I can't link it right now, but this is 100% the same disturbing af pikachu mask/makeup as the woodrocket pokemon porn. The same level of disturbing... until people start whipping their actual human d's and p's out.

  • Munihausen

    At this rate, I'm never going to grow up.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Let's see HBO drop money on this!

  • James Mcelroy

    pretty solid Matthew McPikachu.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Right?!

