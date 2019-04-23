We've Come So Far: Water Bottle Flipping Robots

April 23, 2019

These are two videos of a bunch of surprisingly impressive water bottle flipping robots built by high school students and demonstrated at Japan's ROBOCON 2018. It's weird because when my little cousins make me watch them flip water bottles it's boring and I regret offering to babysit in the first place but watching robots do it somehow makes it okay. Plus, you know, these robots don't suck at it.

Keep going for the videos, there really is some pretty nuts flipping action.

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's only a matter of time until water bottle flipping makes its Olympic debut.

  • Collin Hughes

    This is why I laugh when in movies futuristic robots can't hit a human target with a machine gun (like Terminator). In 50 years, robots would have sniper level skills when running I imagine.

  • Wooder

    When they can shoot a beer into my hand on command, then we have something useful and that beer had better not be half full!

  • Munihausen

    Take those ridiculous helmets off.

  • Kimberly

  • Closet Nerd

    The end is HERE!!!!!!!

