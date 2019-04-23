We've Come So Far: Water Bottle Flipping Robots

These are two videos of a bunch of surprisingly impressive water bottle flipping robots built by high school students and demonstrated at Japan's ROBOCON 2018. It's weird because when my little cousins make me watch them flip water bottles it's boring and I regret offering to babysit in the first place but watching robots do it somehow makes it okay. Plus, you know, these robots don't suck at it.

Keep going for the videos, there really is some pretty nuts flipping action.

Thanks to DT, who agrees it's only a matter of time until water bottle flipping makes its Olympic debut.