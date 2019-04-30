Westeros World: A Game Of Thrones Opening Sequence In The Style Of Westworld's

This is Westeros World, an opening sequence for Game Of Thrones in the same style of Westworld. Man, what if all the lands of Westeros were actually a technologically advanced amusement park and the characters androids? Will that be the big series finale shocker? I doubt it. Of course I doubt a lot of things. "Do you doubt me?" Please, Jesus -- do I look like Thomas to you? "I suppose he is significantly handsomer." Wow, really? *holding out jug of water* Come on, you owe me now.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks again to Ryan WL, who agrees there should be a Westworld version of almost every science fiction and fantasy show.