Wear Your Seatbelt: Guy Gets Stuck In Footwell Of Car After Friend Brakes Hard

April 8, 2019

This is a video of some guy not wearing his seatbelt and getting his ass stuck in the passenger side footwell after his friend brakes suddenly. This is why you should aways wear your seatbelt. Also, as comfortable as it is, you really shouldn't put your feet on the dash either. That's a great way to watch your legs go zipping past your ears in the event of an accident. I care about you. With this *patting chest* this right here. "A chocolate milk stain?" No -- my heart, jackass. You know what you should hang one leg out the window.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Marc B, who agrees now you should crank the heat to the floor vents and really make his ass sweat.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Dialogue should be:

    "Hey, dude."
    "What? WOAH, DUDE!"
    "Dude, you okay?"
    "Ahm cool, dude."
    "Dude, that was sweet!"
    "Totally, dude!"

  • Douchy McDouche

    That's no way to treat a lady.

  • sizzlepants

    Good thing it was a dude then.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Not anymore!
    High-pitched LOL

  • Closet Nerd

    Lucky the airbags didn't go off and put her knees through her mouth!

  • Wooder

    I know someone who had their own leg go into their eye and do some serious damage to the eye and her head. She now wears a seatbelt...smart girl.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This man in the passenger seat is a fine looking lady but I think he defintely had his leg in his face for a quick second during the video.

