We Should Start A Band: Horse Playing A Keyboard With Its Lips

April 18, 2019

This is a video of sweet rescue horse Murphy playing the keyboard with his lips. And how quickly he moves those lips, man -- if he was a talking horse like Mister Ed he could probably give that Micro Machines guy a run for his money. Now, I'm not so jaded that I'll insist this song is better than all the current music that's coming out, but at least 95% of it, easy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chrissy W, who agrees it's high time Murphy get together with some of his barnyard pals and form an Old MacDonald cover band.

  • Deksam

    That's nothing, I know that Stray Cat could play by ear.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    This is why I keep coming back here.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This feels like a performance art piece.

  • Douchy McDouche

    He's no Ray Charles.

  • sizzlepants

    I'd be more impressed if it didn't appear that something is smeared under the keys to get the horse to lick them.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    And hey, it's better than anything I've heard on the radio lately.

  • ChungLingSoo

    There are some women out there who are very excited by this.

  • Bling Nye

    Look at that horse pianist.

  • Closet Nerd

    Helloooo, I'm Mr. Ed!

