We Should Start A Band: Horse Playing A Keyboard With Its Lips

This is a video of sweet rescue horse Murphy playing the keyboard with his lips. And how quickly he moves those lips, man -- if he was a talking horse like Mister Ed he could probably give that Micro Machines guy a run for his money. Now, I'm not so jaded that I'll insist this song is better than all the current music that's coming out, but at least 95% of it, easy.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Chrissy W, who agrees it's high time Murphy get together with some of his barnyard pals and form an Old MacDonald cover band.