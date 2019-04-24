Water Spills From High Rise Penthouse Pool During Earthquake

This is a video from Manila during the recent 6.3 earthquake that sent water spilling over the side of the Anchor Skysuites penthouse swimming pool. Some more info while I hose the spiderwebs out of my own kiddy pool and drink cooler to get them summer-ready. And where the hell are my tiki torches?:

The building, called the Anchor Skysuites, is relatively new and didn't officially open until 2015. It's one of the tallest buildings in the area and is credited as the tallest building in any Chinatown around the world outside of China.


Manila Bulletin Online published two of the videos on YouTube, showing that the water only makes it halfway down the 625-foot structure before turning into a wind-swept mist.

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times: rooftop pools, like airplanes, are unnatural. There's no way any sort of great Creator meant for us to have those things. *Creator notices large hose leading to rooftop, grabs binoculars* What the-- oh come on. I made ponds!

Keep going for the video, which includes two separate angles of the incident, while I'm thankful nobody was playing Marco Polo at the time.

  • The_Wretched

    Cool water fall.

  • im1dermike

    As a person with a large to fairly large fear of heights, I just got some serious pangs of anxiety thinking about being in the pool during that earthquake and being sloshed over the edge...

  • Closet Nerd

    Or some parachute pants!

  • Bling Nye

    Turns out, the next step in human evolution is using obesity's fat flaps for gliding like a flying squirrel.

