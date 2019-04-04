Visual Effects Artist Creates Video Comparing Star Wars Ships To Various Cities And Countries On Earth

This is a video from the Corridor Crew comparing some of the various ships in the Star Wars universe to cities and countries here on earth. The video has a lot more exposition than I would have liked (less talking, more sick graphics -- that's my motto), but it was cool seeing those ships. Of course, you have to remember all these things are fake anyways. "Star Wars ships?" No, the cities and countries -- we all live in a highly detailed holographic virtual reality program built by aliens, after all. "Um, what?" Even my penis -- it's all just 1's and 0's. "Your penis is definitely a zero." Feeding you to sharks will still delete you from the player database, you know.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Damn The Dan, who agrees Death Stars are actually disappointingly small compared to earth. Come on, we're supposed to believe you can blow up an entire plane with that? It looks like a period at the end of a sentence.