Video Highlighting Every Pop Culture Reference In Shaun Of The Dead

April 11, 2019

To celebrate the film's 15th anniversary, this is a video from Vanity Fair highlighting every pop culture music (11), movie (28), television show (6), and celebrity (7) reference in Shaun Of The Dead. Did they miss any? No clue, my brain is a garbage disposal. Also how is that movie 15 years old already? I feel like only yesterday I was 'you've got red on you'-ing somebody at the office for the first time. "That was yesterday." You know people really don't get red on them as often as this movie would have you believe.

Thanks again to Jacob H, who agrees some of those were a stretch.

  • Georgia

    Well first of all, that is NOT every reference. Anyone who has watched all the commentaries and special features on the DVD (if you haven't, I recommend it!) knows there are quite a few other ones that Edgar Wright specifically mentions, plus quite a few more direct references to Spaced. And second, as you said, a lot of these are a streeeeeeetch.

  • The_Wretched

    Utter fail. see when he answers the phone, he says "hi" That's identical to the other time he said "hi" when answering the phone. I'm going back to watch chinese men nap dangerously.

  • FearlessFarris

    "You see this scene where someone's shadow is visible? That's a direct shout-out to every other cult horror film in which a character's shadow is briefly visible."

  • Bling Nye

    Well, I know what I'm (re)watching tonight now.

  • Closet Nerd

    GREAT movie!

