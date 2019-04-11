Video Highlighting Every Pop Culture Reference In Shaun Of The Dead

To celebrate the film's 15th anniversary, this is a video from Vanity Fair highlighting every pop culture music (11), movie (28), television show (6), and celebrity (7) reference in Shaun Of The Dead. Did they miss any? No clue, my brain is a garbage disposal. Also how is that movie 15 years old already? I feel like only yesterday I was 'you've got red on you'-ing somebody at the office for the first time. "That was yesterday." You know people really don't get red on them as often as this movie would have you believe.

