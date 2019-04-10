Video From A Camera Attached To A Great White's Dorsal Fin As It Hunts

This is a video from a camera attached to a great white shark off the coast of South Africa as it hunts for seals. The camera, which was designed to eventually fall off the dorsal fin and float to the surface after several hours, captured a previously unknown behavior of great whites, which surprisingly wasn't reading, nibbling on and whispering sweet nothings in a loved one's ear, or going vegetarian. No, the footage revealed that the sharks will actively hunt for seals in kelp forests. Fascinating. Some more info:

The footage, amazingly, shows sharks charging through the kelp fronds, navigating tight channels, hunting for their prey. The seals, for their part, displayed predator evasion techniques, like blowing bubbles at the sharks.

"The film we collected gives us a new perspective on this species. We can see how they interact with their surroundings in real time, and they are able to make some pretty spectacular 180-degree turns in the kelp forest," Mr Jewell said in a statement. Admittedly, none of the footage captured actually shows a shark catching a seal, which may support the hypothesis the kelp works in the seals' favor.

Note to self: if you're ever reincarnated as a seal, always hide in a kelp forest. Or -- OR (and this is preferable), insist that if you have to be reincarnated as a seal, that you should at least get to pick which kind of seal, then choose a seal of approval. Oh man, I bet that one is gonna crush it with all the dads. "Not good." Never mind, they hate it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees the seals should team up with the Ewoks of that kelp forest to build some booby traps.