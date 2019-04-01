Video About A Couple Who Live Their Lives 19th Century Victorian Era Style

Not content with just the occasional cosplaying, this is a video from the New York Post highlighting the lives of Sarah and Gabriel Chrisman of Port Townsend, Washington, who have decided to live as 19th century Victorian era style as possible. Hey, just like I say all the time -- different strokes for different folks. Admittedly they do seem pretty happy. Personally, I try to live my life as 24th century as possible and, honestly, I'm pretty miserable most of the time. *banging homemade spaceship engine with wrench, sobbing* Work you piece of shit, please! I just wanna go home.

