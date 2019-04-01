Video About A Couple Who Live Their Lives 19th Century Victorian Era Style

April 1, 2019

Not content with just the occasional cosplaying, this is a video from the New York Post highlighting the lives of Sarah and Gabriel Chrisman of Port Townsend, Washington, who have decided to live as 19th century Victorian era style as possible. Hey, just like I say all the time -- different strokes for different folks. Admittedly they do seem pretty happy. Personally, I try to live my life as 24th century as possible and, honestly, I'm pretty miserable most of the time. *banging homemade spaceship engine with wrench, sobbing* Work you piece of shit, please! I just wanna go home.

Keep going for the video while I miss the optimism of the 19th century.

Thanks to carey, who agrees the 6th century is really where it's at.

Bad Ideas: Work Truck With Ladder On Top Goes Through Automated Car Wash

Previous Story

My My!: Video Of A Massive Hammerhead Shark Orgy

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: back in the day, different strokes for different folks, having a great time, lifestyle, living your best life, oldschool, sure why not, throwbacks, video, whatever floats your boat, yes this is real, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post