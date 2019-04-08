Two Ring Bubbles Collide In Slow Motion In An Underwater Ballet

April 8, 2019

This is a video of two ring bubbles colliding in slow motion in what appears to be some sort of ancient mating ritual. Now it's not the first time we've seen ring bubbles collide here on Geekologie, but I do believe this one is worth a watch. Maybe not a Rolex, but at least a Seiko. "Just move on and we'll pretend you never said that." I would appreciate that very much, thank you.

Keep going for the video while I'm amazed ring bubbles collide the same way I make love. "Silently?" No -- underwater. *grabs fins and snorkel* I'll start filling the tub.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees physics is at least half magic.

  • The_Wretched

    memory, like a dog lying in a dog park

    https://geekologie.com/2018...

  • Ez

    "Now it's not the first time we've seen ring bubbles collide here on Geekologie, but I do believe this one is worth a watch."

    -It's not the same one.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Repost • • • Recycle • • • Rinse • • • Repeat

  • ChungLingSoo

    I'm outraged! This is bubble ring p0rn in slo-mo.

    I'm also excited. I had to watch it 250 times.

  • Jenness

    Pretty!

